90s dance legends N-Trance are set to switch on Christmas in Colne on Saturday, November 29.Colne’s Christmas Light Switch On returns on Saturday, 29th November to kick start the festivities in Colne, we have a fantastic day planned with a wide variety of FREE family friendly entertainment, with something for everyone to enjoy!

The event will feature a wide variety of festive family friendly fun including FREE Festive Town Trail ‘The Great Elf Hunt’, FREE Santa’s Grotto, FREE Real Life Reindeers, FREE Punch & Judy Shows, FREE Giant Snow Globe, FREE Rodeo Reindeer, FREE Face Painting, FREE Donkey Rides, FREE performances from Barnoldswick Brass Band, FREE Christmas Crafts, FREE visits from Cindy Lou & the Grinch, led by Santa plus so much more.

There will also be an array of entertainment, live on stage from 12pm including Lord Street Primary School Choir, Pendle Academy of Dance, Barrowford Community Choir, Stevie D Dance Academy, Stage Door Youth Theatre, Comedy Magic with Taz Entertainments, Live Music from Sean Toms, all hosted by the one and only Gavin Young.

Not forgetting about a huge Christmas Market and children’s fairground rides. There will be more than 50 stalls packed with festive cheer, there's something for everyone. From delicious Asian street food and seasonal treats and drinks, to handmade wax melts, personalised gifts, Christmas decorations, and even unique 3D printed items – it’s the perfect place to find those one-of-a-kind presents and enjoy the magic of the season.

The Town Council will also be putting on the Town Council bar serving up a range of alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks including festive favourite mulled wine.

The event will also see the return of our torch lit procession lead by Santa in his sleigh all followed by the ultimate festive finale live on stage with the unmissable interactive Grinch show and our 2025 headliner, 90s Dance Legends N-Trance.

Bursting onto the scene in the early 90's, legendary British electronic dance group, N-Trance, took the world by storm with massive hits like “Set You Free”, “Stayin’ Alive” and “Electronic Pleasure.” Known for their infectious energy, powerful vocals, and floor-filling anthems, N-Trance have become true pioneers of the dance music scene. With a career spanning decades and a reputation for unforgettable live performances, N-Trance are guaranteed to bring the party — and we can’t wait to welcome them to Colne!

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s Events Officer, said, "This year’s event is back again for 2025 but we are stepping it up again. Not only do we have a wide variety of family fun throughout the day, we also bringing so pure 90s nostalgia to Colne with dance legends N-Trance.

“To allow for all this festive fun to take place, we have to put a road closure in place to accommodate the set up, variety of entertainment, the Christmas Market and so much more! The road will be closed from Friday 28th November at 10am until 10pm on Saturday 29th November from the junction of Windy Bank & Market Street down to the traffic lights on Market Street.

“We will also have a rolling road closure in place from 5pm on Saturday 29th November from the Crown Hotel (on Albert Road) up to St Bartholomew's Church to allow for the torch lit procession to take place.

“Come and enjoy the fun and bring in the festive season here in Colne.”

This event is sponsored by XLCR (Main Stage Sponsor), Bees Knees Colne (Headline Act Sponsor), BRSK (Great Elf Hunt Sponsor), Macadams Rescue, Farmhouse Biscuits & Coalition Facilities Management.