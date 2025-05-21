75 Years of Heritage: Polish Saturday School in Blackburn Marks a Milestone
Over the decades, the school has welcomed generations of children—not only from Blackburn but also from surrounding towns, including Blackpool. For many Polish families living in the area, the school has been a cornerstone of their community, offering children a space to connect with their heritage and learn the Polish language, history, geography, and Catholic religion.
Classes are held every Saturday from 9am to 1pm, covering levels from preschool up to GCSE and A-Level. The school also offers Polish folk dance and choir classes, further enriching the cultural education of its pupils and encouraging them to embrace their roots with pride.
The school's teaching staff are highly qualified, with fluency in Polish and expertise in bilingual education. They are dedicated to creating an engaging and supportive learning environment and play a key role in preparing students for Polish language exams and cultural events.
Throughout its 75-year history, the school has remained an important cultural hub for the Polish diaspora in the region. From theatrical performances and music events to national holiday celebrations, the Polish Saturday School has been active in promoting Polish culture in the UK and fostering a sense of belonging among the Polish community.
To mark its 75th anniversary, the school is planning a special celebration bringing together current and former students, teachers, and supporters. It promises to be not only a joyful occasion, but also a moment to reflect on the school’s rich legacy and its contribution to multicultural life in Blackburn, Blackpool, and beyond.
As part of the anniversary festivities, a formal ball will be held on 14th June 2025, starting at 6:00 PM. This elegant event will offer a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together in celebration. Full details can be found on the school’s official website.
For more information about the school or the upcoming anniversary events, please visit: www.polskaszkolablackburn.co.uk