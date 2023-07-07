News you can trust since 1886
50 years of singing in Freckleton Village

The choir was first formed way back in 1973 by a group of local folk who wanted to get together and sing.
By Elaina GrahamContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read

We began as Freckleton Choral and we met every Thursday evening at the Methodist Hall in Freckleton. A tradition that has carried on for the last 50 years as we still meet at the same time and place.

To enable us to continue the tradition for the next 50 years we are hosting a taster session to give people the opportunity to come along and give singing a go. There will be tea and cake and fun and its free. The event takes place on July 15 at Freckleton Methodist Hall 2-4pm.

We recently performed at our Summer Concert and an audience of 100 people enjoyed an evening of popular music and poetry along with tea and cake and socialising. We take a break in the summer and start rehearsals in September when we start practising for our next concert at Christmas.

Freckleton Village Singers Summer Concert PerformanceFreckleton Village Singers Summer Concert Performance
Freckleton Village Singers Summer Concert Performance
Over the last 50 years the world has changed and we now know that singing in a choir has many benefits both mentally and physically and gives people the opportunity to meet others socially. Community is at the heart of Freckleton Village Singers and we really would like as many people as possible to jon us so that we can celebrate our Centenary in another 50 years. You don't have to be an amazing singer or read music (but if you can that would be great as well)

To find out more contact Elaina 07860486732

www.freckletonvillagesingers.co.uk

fb. Freckleton Village Singers

