The finalists for Blackburn’s biggest community awards have been announced ahead of its annual awards dinner happening this week.

The 1V Awards, which will celebrate its eleventh annual ceremony this year, takes place in King George’s Hall on Saturday February 17.

The winners last year's One Voice Health Award celebrating their achievement.

One Voice Blackburn, a charity who run the awards, aim to celebrate local people from all walks of life who go over and above to make Blackburn better.

Six honours will be given out during the dinner including the Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Group of the Year, Health Award, Apprentice of the Year and finally the Aya Hachem Young Person of the Year.

Both the John Roberts Outstanding Achievement Award and the Leader’s Award have already been selected by the trustees of One Voice Blackburn.

The winner of the One Voice Leader’s Award has been named as Debra Cartlidge, the Chief Executive of the Deaf Village.

The village is a community she has created to reduce social isolation for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

She said: “I am thrilled and honoured to have been recognised in this way. Right from the start, my mission has been to pave the way for a more inclusive and accessible society, particularly for our deaf community.

“Winning this award is not just a personal achievement, but also a testament to the incredible journey my amazing staff team have been on together!

We will continue to inspire and empower others to believe in their dreams and strive for a more inclusive future.”

Chief Executive of Deaf Village North West and winner of the 1V Leader Award Debra Cartlidge.

In the environment, deaf people can thrive, learning life skills and growing their independence as individuals use the village for communication support, independence skills, peer support, enrichment opportunities and supported living care.

The Leader’s Award, supported by Blackburn with Darwen Council, acknowledges an individual or organisation that has shown strong leadership, enhanced the reputation of the town and shown a strong cohesion ethos.

Council Leader Councillor Phil Riley, who judged and presented the award, said: “Debra received several nominations for the work she is doing at the Deaf Village, breaking down barriers to communication for people who are deaf and empowering them.

“Her own story of growing up with a hearing problem and then turning it into such a huge positive for others is very inspiring.”