But while many are already protected by listed status, according to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register, some of these buildings are in poor condition and at risk of being lost forever.
Some of the buildings on the list have been left empty for years or need to attract significant investment before they fall into further disrepair.
One has even been put at risk of a ruinous fire having been used as a drugs factory.
All information correct as of April 20, 2023.
1. Church of St Walburge, Weston Street, Preston
St Walburge's Church - a Grade I listed place of worship classed as being in "poor" condition.
Decay of the slate roof is being addressed with a £250,000 renovation project, but according to the register, there is an "immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric; no solution agreed." Photo: Churches Trust
2. The Harris Institute, Avenham
The Harris Institute, Avenham Lane: Described as in poor condition and in "slow decline". The register states: "There is a risk that dry rot (which was previously eradicated) could re-establish as the building is unventilated and suffering from water ingress." Photo: Neil Cross
3. St George the Martyr Church in George Road
The Church of St George The Martyr, George Road: This Grade II building is in "poor" condition.
Experts say there are "significant issues associated with the 1843 stone encasement of the earlier church, including multiple fracturing of the stone caused by expanding iron cramps." Photo: Donna Clifford
4. Wing of Former Barton Old Hall, Jepps Lane, Barton
A vacant detached two storey wing of the former manor house, probably dating from around 1600, but now much altered. It is said to be in a "poor condition" and deteriorating with decay to timber frame.
By tradition, Barton Old Hall was said to have been damaged by fire in 1617 by Richard Shuttleworth to avoid the expense of entertaining James I. Photo: Historic England