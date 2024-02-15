Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A grieving community is fundraising for a memorial bench in tribute to a dad and his 17-month-old daughter after the pair were killed in a crash in Tarleton.

David Beckett, 50, and his daughter Darcy, were pronounced dead at the scene in Hesketh Lane on Sunday, February 4.

They were just half-a-mile away from home when their Land Rover crashed into a Mini Cooper and a tree between Oaklands Avenue and Kearsley Avenue at 8.26am.

Their deaths shocked the village and members of the community are now fundraising for a memorial bench in tribute to the tragic pair.

The bench and a plaque will be placed next to the Leeds & Liverpool Canal and River Douglas in Henry Alty Way - about half-a-mile from the scene of the crash.

Flowers and cards in tribute to David Beckett and his 17-month-old daughter Darcy at the scene of the crash in Hesketh Lane, Tarleton where the pair died on Sunday, February 4

A Go Fund Me launched by Carla Baker and Holly Sutcliffe yesterday had hoped to raise £1,500 for the bench, but has already exceeded its target - raising more than £4,600 in less than 24 hours.

Fundraising is under way for a memorial bench in tribute to Dave Beckett and his 17-month-old daughter Darcy, who were killed in a crash in Hesketh Lane, Tarleton on Sunday, February 4

The pair say: "With the Beckett family's consent and permission from the local council, a bench and plaque will be placed on Henry Alty’s Way in memory of Dave and Darcy.

"Any remainder of the money raised will be donated to Heartbeat, North West Cardiac Care and Alder Hey Children's Hospital after the costs of the bench, plaque and fitting are covered."