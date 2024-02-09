26 arrested after weapons, cocaine and cannabis seized in Blackpool, St Annes, Lytham and Fleetwood
and live on Freeview channel 276
26 people arrested after weapons, cocaine and cannabis were seized during raids across the Fylde coast.
Police executed warrants at properties in Blackpool, St Annes, Lytham, Fleetwood and Greater Manchester over the last seven days.
Cocaine, cannabis, weapons, cash and mobile phones were subsequently seized during the raids.
19 were later charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and money laundering:
- Chad James, 35, of no fixed address
- Mark McGovern 60, of Ingleway Avenue, Leyton
- Tony Johnson, 35, of Horncliffe Road, Blackpool
- Peter James, 63, of Scarsdale Avenue, Blackpool
- Sean Norbury, 35, of Vernon Avenue, Blackpool.
- Dean O'Hara, 28, of Coopers Way, Blackpool
- Adam Walker, 36, of Laundry Road, Blackpool
- Andrew Walsh, 60, of Greystone Place, Blackpool
- Nicola Sharples, 31, of Lytham Road, Blackpool
- Robert Rotheray, 65, of George Street, Southend on Sea
- Mark Harris, 30, of Woodlands Road, Ansdell
- Christian Jarvis, 32, of Priory Mews, Lytham
- Archie Fowler, 47, of Carshalton Road, Blackpool
- Jake Barrett, 25, of Rosebank Avenue, Blackpool
- Branden Vaughn, 30, of Ashley Rd, St Annes
- Shaun Drinkwater, 41, of Seabourne Ave, Blackpool
- John Green, 41, of Brodick Drive, Bolton
- Simon Price, 32, of Ashbury Close, Bolton
- Mark Senior, 32, of Willowbank Avenue, Blackpool
All were remanded into custody and have since appeared before magistrates.
Six other people were released on bail pending further enquiries:
- A 37-year-old man from Wesham
- A 41-year-old man from Fleetwood
- A 48-year-old man from Fleetwood
- A 50-year-old man from Prestwich
- A 32-year-old man from Bromley Cross
- A 57-year-old man from Prestwich
- A 37-year-old man from Blackpool
Supt Graham Hill, Lancashire Police's Head of Serious Crime, said: "Operation Warrior is about tackling serious and organised crime, protecting vulnerable people and making sure OCGs get the message that Lancashire is not a safe haven for them to operate in.
"Over the past 12 months we have dismantled a number of OCGs in the county, put their members behind bars and taken their cash off them.
"The latest arrests should send a clear message that this pro-active policing will continue."
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.
1,209 were arrested as part of the operation between January and December 2023.
The people who were sentenced in that period received a total of 608 years and five months in custody.
Officers seized 258.9 Kilos of Class A drugs, 57 Kilos of Class B drugs, 17,794 cannabis plants and £1.34millions in cash.
A total of 237 children and 132 adults were also safeguarded from organised crime groups.
Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "Having joined officers on multiple raids over the years, it is always fantastic to see their hard work pay off and to see these criminals put behind bars where they belong.
"Targeted operations like this take meticulous planning, from gathering intelligence, to putting doors through, and making arrests, and these latest results are clear evidence of the fantastic work of our local officers.
"I want to thank Lancashire residents for their continued support, and I hope that seeing these results encourages them to continue to report suspicious activity, either directly to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers."
If you are aware of illegal activity in your area you can report it via 101.
Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.