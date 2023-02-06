Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Data shows that in some parts of Chorley families may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet, while some pockets of the borough are likely to be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Chorley with the highest and lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £48,500 in Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke, while the lowest is £33,400 in Chorley East.

The ONS breaks Chorley down into 14 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

