News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chorley's 14 richest and poorest neighbourhoods based on average income including Euxton, Adlington, Croston and Coppull

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis.

By Adam Lord
1 hour ago

Data shows that in some parts of Chorley families may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet, while some pockets of the borough are likely to be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Chorley with the highest and lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £48,500 in Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke, while the lowest is £33,400 in Chorley East.

The ONS breaks Chorley down into 14 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1. Chorley's richest and poorest neighbourhoods

We've taken a look at the average household income across the 14 areas of the Chorley borough

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke

The average annual household income in Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke is £48,500, which is the highest of all Chorley neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Brindle & Withnell

The average annual household income in Brindle & Withnell is £47,300, which ranks second of all Chorley neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Euxton

The average annual household income in Euxton is £46,300, which ranks third of all Chorley neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ChorleyOffice for National Statistics