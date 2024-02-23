News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

33 of the happiest and most desirable places to live in Lancashire including Lancaster, Lytham and Freckleton

Here are the best places to live in Lancashire, according to our readers.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 18:35 GMT

From hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants to quaint villages surrounded by countryside, there is no shortage of desirable places to live in Lancashire

If you're looking to move to the area it can be a daunting decision when you're picking the right place to settle down, so we asked our readers where the best places to live in the county are.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us:

Tina Entwistle said: "Oswaldtwistle, Lovely countryside. Home sweet home."

1. Oswaldtwistle

Tina Entwistle said: "Oswaldtwistle, Lovely countryside. Home sweet home."

Photo Sales
Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live."

2. Poulton-le-Fylde

Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live."

Photo Sales
Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!"

3. Leyland

Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!"

Photo Sales
Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses."

4. Great Harwood

Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Lancashire