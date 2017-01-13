Five generations celebrate new Christmas addition

The birth of a baby girl made this Christmas very special for one family.

Eliza Hall was born on December 17 at Royal Lancaster Infirmary, just in time for five generations to spend the festive season together.

And the birth saw 94-year-old Jack Swarbrick from Garstang become a great-great grandad.

Jack was already a dad to four girls, a grandad to seven and a great-grandad to 17, before another branch was added to his family tree.

The picture shows Jack with 70-year-old great grandma Joan Sutcliffe, from Winmarleigh, 49-year-old grandma Heather Hall, from Pilling, 29-year-old dad Simon Hall, from Pilling and three-week old Eliza.

Simon works at the Cottage Loaf Bakery in Knott End while wife Sarah works in admin.

And Simon says he’s always loved having a big family.

“Eliza was a week late and much closer to Christmas than we’d planned.” The baker from Pilling said. “She’s doing brilliantly and Jack absolutely loved meeting her.

“Christmas was really strange and busy but really nice and we’ve got lots of different Christmases to look forward to now.”

Eliza is Simon and 26-year-old Sarah’s first child and he admits the family can’t get enough.

He said: “It’s amazing (to be part of a five generation family) and really good that we could all spend Christmas together. It’s great that Eliza has such a big family and we’re glad we could add to it and make it special by her becoming the fifth generation.

“My mum can’t come around often enough and I don’t think we’ll ever be short of baby-sitters when that time comes along!”