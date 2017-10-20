Parents of assault victim Ben are pleading for witnesses of the attack to come forward

One year on, police are re-appealing for witness to an assault at a nightclub which left a man with a severe head injury.

Ben Pennington, 30, from Walton-le-Dale, was left with severe injuries, including bleeding on the brain, after being attacked inside Darwen nightclub Level One, on Market Street, at around 3:10am on October 15 last year.

Ben had to have surgery on his skull after the assault.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

Nikki Pennington, Ben’s mum, said: “It’s been a struggle. He has made a fantastic recovery but he still has things he struggles with.

“He has no sense of smell and gets really bad muscle cramps.”

Mark Pennington, Ben’s dad, said: “Just as this happened we invested heavily into a new business where Ben was doing the app and web design. When he got assaulted all this get put on hold. It put us back five months and cost us thousands of pounds extra.”

Did you witness the attack?

The 59-year-old added: “Ben’s lost his confidence and we’ve seen changes in his personality as a result of his injuries.

“He’s not the same Ben but we’re so thankful for what what we have got.”

Following investigation, a 27-year-old man from Darwen was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

He was bailed and has since released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Zoe Russo, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “A man has been left with life-changing injuries as a result of this attack. He requires regular care and will do so for some time.

“I am appealing to the conscience of those people who saw what happened to come forward and assist with our enquiries. If you have any information which will assist with our investigation, please contact us. This will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“This remains an active investigation. I remain confident we can find the victim’s attacker and the assistance of the public is vital in helping us do so.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20161015-0183.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111.