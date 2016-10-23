Police hunt trio after thefts from cars

SOUTH Ribble residents have been warned about a spate of thefts from cars.

The warning followsreports of a trio of men targeting vehicles – and reports of thefts.

A Lancashire police spokesman said the warning was for all South Ribble residents, but in particular those of Bamber Bridge, Walton-le-Dale and Lostock Hall.

He said: “We have already had reports of three males on the Holland House Estate trying car doors and there was a spate of thefts from insecure vehicles in Lostock Hall on Thursday night.

“Please ensure your vehicles are secure before leaving them.

“There are patrols out looking for these individuals.

“If you have any information please let us know by calling 101 or you can call anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Many thanks.”