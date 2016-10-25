Wonderland of Halloween horror

It’s back...and it’s going to be scarier than ever.

Dad and daughter team Chris and Francesca Walton have once again turned their detached at 27 Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, into a house of horrors - all in the name of charity.

Chris Walton and daughter Francesca's spooky house in Penwortham.

The pair - supported by friends and family - have transformed almost every room in the house into a spooky spectacular.

And because it’s been so popular in past years, they are now extending the run from two night to three.

Having previously creeped visitors out with Frankenstein’s monster and a creepy circus, this year’s theme is Alice Through the Graveyard.

Francesca, 20, a student, said: “I guess you could say it’s our Halloween spin on the new Alice through the Looking Glass movie.

“This year about 80 per cent of the rooms have changed and we’re really hoping everyone likes them.

“We have a Victorian Graveyard, A Surgical Nightmare, Zombie Terror, Nosferatu’s Revenge, Hell Rider, Frankenstein Monster Reanimated and The Fright Zone.

“The Fright Zone is only for those who want that extra scare as it’s not for the faint hearted.

“We have a scene from The Walking Dead, and all rooms inside the house have their own Alice in Wonderland theme.”

The pair have spent the past three weeks assembling all of the props, but planning actually starts months before.

Chris, 49, a company director and long-time Halloween fan, attended a Halloween Convention in America in March called TransWorld.

Francesca said: “It’s where he gets inspired, I guess you could say. After that we all sit down and talk about the themes.

“We then spend the next few months building the props and decorations for the rooms.

“It’s really fun the whole family gets involved in the event, even my Grandma and Grandad have helped to build some of the props.”

News about the house has spread far and wide, and this year the world famous Circus of Horrors, hosted by Preston’s own Dr John Haze, will be visiting to take pictures of the sets.

The house will be open to general visitors from Saturday to Monday, 5pm to 10pm on all nights.

Last year more than 1,000 people visited the house, with more expected this time.

The family are hoping to raise around £4,000 in donations for Cancer Research.