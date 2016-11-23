Town’s vision for future moves forward

A plan aimed at giving Penwortham residents a greater say in the town’s development has moved a step closer.

The Penwortham Neighbourhood Development Plan (NDP) defines the community’s vision and aspirations for the town and future development and growth up to 2026.

It is set to go out to referendum on February 9, and if more than 50 per cent of people in the town agree, then it will be adopted as a supplementary planning document at South Ribble Council.

Steve Caswell, town manager for Penwortham Town Council, said: “The referendum is part of making this legal, so I would encourage everyone eligible to vote to take part. It protects certain buildings and walking and cycle routes from development in the future.

“We’re not saying that we don’t want development here, but we want a say on how that takes place, and we don’t want anything spoiling.”

The 37-page plan was drawn up over two years by a steering group from Penwortham Town Council, following consultation with residents.

Key parts include new policies asking for 10 per cent of each new development to provide housing for retired people and at least 60 per cent of Middleforth’s shopping area given over to retail uses.

It also asks for additional sporting facilities to be provided for new housing areas and for developments to be broken up into small parcels, each with a separate identity.

And there is a Penwortham List - 14 properties councillors and residents believe reflect periods of the town’s history and should be given special protection.

They are: Howick House, King George V playing fields gate posts, The Coach House and the Lodge in Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham Library, The Water Tower off Liverpool Road, Legrow’s cottage in Manor Lane, Fisher’s Row in Cop Lane, New Acre Cottages in Cop Lane, Woodlands in Cop Lane, The Black Bull Inn, Kings Fold Farm, the Methodist Chapel in Leyland Road and Rosefold and Addison’s Yard.

If the NPD is adopted, the Town Council will be recognised as part of the planning process and it’s share of the Community Infrastructure Levy will rise from 15 to 25 per cent.

Mr Caswell said: “It will be more money to spend in Penwortham on things that people want.”