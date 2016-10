Eyebrows have been raised over a sofa that has ended up on a bus stop in Penwortham.

The double settee and leather armchair were snapped on top of the structure in Hill Road South, having previously been spotted on the footpath to the side of it.

One bemused resident said: “A seat at the bus stop would be nice, but this is not what you’d expect.

“Joking aside, you’d expect homeowners to have more respect for their area and to deal with rubbish in the appropriate manner.”