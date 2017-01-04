Questions are raised over car park rethink in town

Parking restrictions are being considered in Penwortham in a bid to free up spaces for shoppers.

South Ribble Council is looking at bringing in maximum stay limits of two hours, with no return within two hours, for the car park behind Busfield’s, off Liverpool Road, and the car park behind Hawksbury Drive in Kingfold.

It is believed that many spaces are currently taken up for long periods of time by shop staff and commuters heading into Preston.

But Howick and Priory Councillor David Howarth said he fears changes could cause knock-on problems.

He said: “In theory this would free things up for shoppers, but people in Penwortham have grave reservations. All a two hour limit will do is drive more and more people to park on side streets, displacing the problem.

“Also, there is little point in the council giving permssion for a wine bar with no parking on the corner of Queensway, if you’re not going to allow people to use the car park for more than two hours. It’s a complete contradiction.”

A public consultation on the idea - part of a major review of parking across the borough - has now closed and the council is now considering all the responses.

Councillor Graham Walton, South Ribble Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and streetscene, said: “We would like to thank everyone who took the time to have their say during the consultation.

“A report is currently being written and will be presented to a forthcoming meeting of the cabinet for the consideration of members.”

Also part of the review are plans to bring in pay and display charges for Worden Park in Leyland and Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge.