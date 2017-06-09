Asbestos worry for flat tenant

A man has hit out at his landlord, claiming he has lived with asbestos debris for more than 10 years.

Mark Chadwick said Contour Homes have not been to fix a collapsed ceiling in his kitchen in Mark Close, Penwortham, since it was flood-damaged in 2007, nor a collapsed bathroom ceiling from 18 months ago.

Mark Chadwick in his flat on Mark Close, Penwortham

An asbestos report issued in April by independent experts shows different types of asbestos - amosite and chrysotile - were found in ceiling coatings, kitchen cupboards, insulation boards and floor adhesives.

Now Mr Chadwick is worried about the levels of exposure to the toxic materials during that time.

He said: “I’ve been boiling kettles and cooking under that collapsed kitchen roof all that time.

“When it happened, there was dust everywhere and when Contour came to clean up they sent men in wearing protective clothing.

Mark Chadwick in his flat on Mark Close, Penwortham

“But the holes are still there and Contour won’t give me a reason why they won’t come out and fix them, and they’re refusing to move me out.

“I have a cough and I’m weasy. The doctors want me to have a chest x-ray. It’s very worrying.”

He has now launched legal action against the housing association.

Andrew Lord, neighbourhood lead for Contour Homes said: “We are aware of the claims made by Mr Chadwick, which form part of an ongoing investigation and are subject to litigation. “We treat the welfare of our residents and our repair obligations as an absolute priority. We have been undertaking some works to the property and we will continue to work closely with Mr Chadwick and his legal representation to resolve any outstanding issues.”

Previous damage at Mark Chadwick's flat in Mark Close, Penwortham