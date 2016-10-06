Tree-mendous welcome to town

A new landmark is offering a warm welcome to Bamber Bridge.

The 25ft tall welcome sign was craned in to place overnight yesterday and is the latest feature to be introduced as part of a £3.35m scheme to regenerate the town.

Drivers will pass the new feature, which weighs in at four tonnes, on Station Road at the junction with the A6.

It’s currently surrounded by fencing while the finishing touches are put in place, but it’s hoped that will be removed within the next few days so residents can enjoy it in all its glory.

The striking sign has been made from the same material as the iconic new war memorial in Lostock Hall.

Installed last year, it has fast become one of the most photographed landmarks in Lancashire.

This latest feature centres on the cut out of a tree – a nod to the Old English name for Bamber Bridge ‘brycg’ which translates to ‘tree bridge’.

At the launch event, Councillor Phil Smith, South Ribble Borough Council cabinet member with responsibility for Regeneration and Leisure, said: “Using the town’s history as a focal point makes this project all the more special, and I hope locals take a sense of pride and of ownership in their new town centre.”

Other features of the scheme will see Station Road take on the feel of a tree-lined avenue and there will be a public garden featuring a landmark iron tree sculpture made from different metals.

There will also be wider footpaths, enhanced crossings and more on-street parking, making it a more pedestrian-friendly area.

Specially-designed bus stops and benches will fit in with the historical theme.

The scheme is funded by the £434m City Deal, a government-backed programme which aims to boost the area’s economy, generating new jobs, improved communities and new homes.