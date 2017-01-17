Tree-mendous display in the heart of town

The centrepiece of a £3.35m regeneration scheme has sprung up in Bamber Bridge.

At almost 20ft tall and weighing roughly the same as two African elephants, the Bamber Bridge Iron Tree was carefully craned into position outside Morrisons, off Station Road.

The landmark is based an ancient Roman tree mosaic - chosen to tie in with the town’s Old English name, ‘brycg’, which translates as ‘tree bridge’. The Roman link comes from the fact the tree now stands by an old Roman road.

An official opening will take place on Friday at 10.30am where plaques proudly displaying almost 100 individuals, families or community organisations with special links to Bamber Bridge, will be unveiled.