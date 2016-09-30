Reassurance over playground’s chemical signs

Warning signs about a possible chemical emergency will soon be going up in a children’s playground - but parents have been urged not to worry.

The signs, at Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge, are part of new emergency planning requirements placed on Evans Vanodine, which produces cleaning products in Walton Summit.

Leaflets have been issued to residents and a public meeting was held, where it was also announced:

- The emergency plan includes closing the M6 motorway

- Network Rail would also contacted to allow them to seal the ventilation openings in carriages.

The company said most people who attended the meeting were satisfied. But Derek Rogerson of Greystock Close, Bamber Bridge, said: “Many of their assurance statements probably promoted more concerns among the meeting attendees rather than allay any fears.”

Alan Wilton, head of the health, safety and resilience service for Lancashire County Council spoke on behalf of the council and the company.He said Evans Vanodine’s actions were “good practice” and there were many systems in place to prevent an emergency.

He said: “The impact will depend on many variables such as time of year and weather conditions, as well as the type and quantity of substances involved.

“As part of the regulations, people need to be made aware of how they can remain safe during an incident.

“Evans Vanodine and South Ribble Borough Council are working together to display signage in nearby public areas such as Withy Grove Park.

“The leisure centre has been identified as a safe location to provide shelter for local people. In the unlikely event of a major incident at Evans Vanodine, a well-rehearsed response would immediately be implemented, coordinated by Lancashire Police and involving various organisations.”