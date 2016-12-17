Driver who smashed into police car wanted by officers

A driver is on the run after smashing into a police car.

Officers last saw the silver Ford Focus - with the registration AY55 WFG - on Sandy Lane in Brindle.

Lancashire Police is now appealing for anyone who sees the vehicle to come forward, after it 'rammed into' a fully marked police car on Friday night, causing damage to the front of the vehicle on the driver's side.

Officers from the force's roads policing unit said the crash took place at around 11.50pm on Friday on Barn Meadow, Bamber Bridge.

A spokesman said: "We are looking for a silver Ford Focus which rammed our police vehicle yesterday.

"The vehicle was last seen on Sandy Lane at Brindle. Thankfully officers were not injured."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote log number 1709 of December 16.