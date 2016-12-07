Anger and alcohol courses for councillor

A councillor who launched a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse at pub bouncers is to undertake anger management and alcohol awareness courses, and has stepped down from his role as a licensing boss.

Bamber Bridge Coun Caleb Tomlinson was reported to South Ribble Council’s monitoring officer after being caught on camera abusing two bouncers outside the Stanley Arms pub in Preston and threatening to have the premises closed down - even though he had no jurisdiction in the city.

Coun Caleb Tomlinson caught on bodycam being aggressive to a doorman

An investigation into his behaviour has now concluded, six months after the event.

As part of the resolution, Coun Tomlinson issued a formal apology on the council website..

It states: “One night during the May bank holiday weekend I sought to gain access to the public house the Stanley Arms in Preston. I accept that I was in an intoxicated state and became abusive and aggressive when denied access.

“I would like to apologise unreservedly for my behaviour towards the proprietors of the Stanley Arms, it was unacceptable. I would further extend my apology to the council and residents alike.

“I have no excuse for my behaviour. As a result, I stepped down from the General Licensing Committee, and agreed to undertake courses on both anger management and alcohol awareness.”

While investigations were underway, Coun Tomlinson was suspended from the South Ribble Labour Party. Now the matter is closed, the suspension has been reversed.

Labour leader Coun Paul Foster said: “The matter has now been dealt with and once the courses are complete, no further action is required. We can now welcome Caleb back into the group.”

Steven Fludder, who was one of the doormen on duty outside the Stanley Arms, has previously critcised the council for taking months to deal with the situation.