Sharp rise in reports of serious crime in Lancashire

Reports of serious crimes including assaults and sex offences have risen by more than 25 per cent in the past year.

New figures released by the Office of National Statistics show overall crime has risen by 10 per cent in Lancashire with 102,079 incidents recorded between September 2015 and September 2016. The increase included a sharp rise in reports of violence with injury – up 30 per cent to 14,458 – and sexual offences – up 32 per cent to 2,982. Public order offences also increased sharply with 2,711 recorded over the 12 month period, a 37 per cent rise while there was a 14 per cent rise in reported burglaries with 12,079 logged by Lancashire Police.

Some falls were reported, most significantly in drugs offences which were down by 21 per cent to 2,311.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “These national figures show that recorded crime is rising across the country and sadly Lancashire is no different.

“This shows increased confidence in the police with victims of traditionally under-reported crimes like sexual assaults coming forward and reporting. No one wants to see these figures rise and I know how hard officers work to keep crime down. However, we have seen years of austerity where police budgets have been reduced alongside our partners like social care and community care.”