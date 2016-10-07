The best inn in the land

IT proved the perfect setting for Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon on their culinary adventures for the acclaimed programme The Trip.

And now the Inn at Whitewell has proved another hit being named the Good Pub Guide’s inn of the year for 2016.

Pub goers voted the popular Forest of Bowland inn for the top prize in the national awards scheme, cementing it’s place in the top ten of the country’s best pubs.

Charles Bowman, managing director of the family-run venue, said he was delighted with the accolade.

“It is definitely pleasing when you receive a reward and the Good Pub Guide is respected because it comes down to customer votes - they are the life blood of what we do,” he said. “Certainly the best critics are your customers.

“We are a 16th century rural inn and for us to show we still have some relevance in this business is great.”

The 35th edition of the guide describes the inn as a “special place and a first class all rounder.”

The manor house, sat within the Duchy of Lancaster estate, is recognised for its roaring logs fires , stone fireplaces, antique wood furnishing and traditional bar.

Charles, the third generation of the family to run the inn, said tradition was at the heart of the inn.

“There are lots of new fads and fashions in the industry but for us it’s about continuing the core things we do best - good f ood, good booze and the right prices.

“We have for a long time been about welcoming dogs on strings, dirty children coming in from walks and it works.”

The latest guide also reserves special mentions for the Plough at Eaves, Th’Owd Tithebarn at Garstang, The Horns and Stag’s Head at Goosnargh and the Derby Arms in Longridge.

The award follows hot on the heels of news that two other Lancashire pubs have been recognised in the rival 2016 Great British Pub Awards.

The Cartford Inn at Little Eccleston was voted Best Inn category and the Freemasons at Wiswell, near Clitheroe, scooped the Best Food Pub title at those awards.