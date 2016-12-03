'Serious fire' closes road

A 'serious fire' has closed a Lancashire street in both directions - forcing a detour.

Church Street in Ribchester is closed towards Lower Road after the fire started at around 9am this morning.

Signs are placed around the local area to show details of the detour, with the road expected to be closed until this evening, Lancashire Fire Service says.

A spokesman said: "Traffic is coping well in the area but there will be a detour in place for most of today."

More details coming soon on cause and extent of the fire.