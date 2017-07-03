More details released about Bamber Bridge motorcyclist killed in Longridge crash

Police have revealed more information after a 53-year-old motorcylist died in a road crash.

Police say the man was 53-year-old and died after the crash at around 5.30pm on Sunday on Preston Road, Longridge, close to the junction with Water Meadows.

It is believed a Mercedes C220 car and a Suzuki Bandit motorbike were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist, from the Bamber Bridge area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around three and a half hours while specialist officers attended.

Police would now like to speak to anybody who saw the collision, or who saw either vehicle shortly before it happened.

Sergeant Finn Quainton, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost we would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the motorcyclist. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.

“We are now determined to piece together exactly what occurred and would like to hear from anybody who saw the incident or saw either vehicle in the moments before the collision occurred.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1003 of July 2.