Huge barn blaze being treated as arson

A huge barn fire which took fire crew more than nine hours is extinguish, is being treated as arson by police.

Located on Fleet Street Lane in Ribchester, police believe offender entered the building through a side door and set fire to some old furniture before making off from the scene.

The barn was well alight when crews from Preston, Leyland, Hyndburn and Blackburn arrived at 7.30am on Saturday morning and the flames were still being tamed some nine hours later.

The fire spread from the side room into the main barn and to the upper wooden floor of the building, causing significant damage.

Using an aerial ladder platform to gain access to the roof, firefighters sprayed the free-standing building with water in an attempt to quash the fire.

Preston Fire Station’s crew manager Rob Barker said: “The fire was going pretty well when we arrived.

“It was mainly the hay that was on fire, which is very difficult to put out. We had to use a farmer’s tractor pull the hay out of the building to avoid the fire getting any bigger.”

DS Bryony Midgley, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “Luckily nobody was hurt in this fire but it has caused significant damage to a farm outbuilding.

“We are currently treating it as suspicious and are appealing for anyone with information about it to get in touch with us. Maybe you were in the area at the time and saw something unusual, or maybe you’ve heard someone talking about it.

“Whatever information you have, please get in touch.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 606 of December 3.