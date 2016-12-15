Have your say on phone box cull

Ribble Valley residents are being asked to ‘dial in’ on the future of 50 phone boxes in the borough.

BT is proposing to remove public payphones from 50 sites in Ribble Valley where usage has declined by 90 per cent or more, including the iconic ‘centre of the kingdom’ phone box in Dunsop Bridge.

Now Ribble Valley Council wants to hear residents’ views on the matter before responding to the proposed closures.

Simon Hore, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee, said: “The council is coordinating the community response to the proposed closures and will be putting its views to BT in due course.

“The mobile phone reception in Ribble Valley is patchy and there are numerous wireless ‘not spots’ throughout the borough.”

To have your say or if your community is interested in ‘adopting’ a phone box contact the council on 01200 425111 by 12pm on January 13.