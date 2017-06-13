Woman rescued from blaze in Preston

A woman has tonight been rescued from a blaze at a house in Preston.

Engines raced to Fairfield Drive, Preston, at around 8pm this evening after receiving a call that someone may be trapped inside a house on fire.

When they got there, one occupant had already made their way outside and was being treated by ambulance staff but another woman was trapped upstairs, with the fire being in the kitchen.

A spokesman for the fire brigade said: ”A woman had already escaped from the house. She was suffering the effects of breathing smoke and was taken care of by ambulance paramedics. The fire was in the ground floor kitchen and a second woman in one of the bedrooms was unable to escape. Firefighters brought her out uninjured and extinguished the fire using a hosereel jet then extracted the smoke from the property with a portable fan unit. The cause of the fire is to be established.