Unfinished student flats spark anger

Students say they are paying to live in “dangerous” accommodation.

Jubilee Court in Fylde Road, Preston opened last September but workmen are still on site. The management company insist the site is safe, but students paying up to £115 a week disagree.

They still do not have use of a lift, dishwasher, cinema room or study room, and the building is also not on mains power, relying instead on a generator that residents say has cut out 13 times.

UCLan business student Jack Thomasson, 21, who was forced to live in the Holiday Inn for two weeks, said the situation is unbearable. He said: “The worst thing is not knowing when the power is coming back on. When we have a blackout it affects everything, including our running water. The door rooms are also on a fob system, so if you’re out and the power goes out, you can’t get back in. There’s no lift, so if I had an accident tomorrow I wouldn’t be able to get to my third floor room.”

Jack said communication with management company Mezzino has been intermittent and athough students were told a lower rent was payable because of the disruption, say they have now been told they are in arrears.

A Mezzino spokesman said the company has “acted responsibly throughout.” They said health and safety regulations have been met, students were aware of the situation before moving in, offered the chance to cancel contracts, and have been compensated.

Richard Hutchinson, managing director of Harbur Construction said they are doing “everything we can” to complete the work, but are being held up by legalities with Electricity North West. This is also prenting the lift from being used.

He said there have been no reports of power cuts since November, and the cinema room was changed to a games room after consultation.