UCLan designers show off their work at Graduate Fashion Week

Models were strutting their stuff draped in the finest clothing made by Preston students during Graduate Fashion Week.

Staged at Truman Brewery, in London, it saw the University of Central Lancashire’s students show off their best work in front of a packed audience.

And despite students from 24 universities taking part, one UCLan hopeful came away with a prestigious award.

Che-Ling Angie Shek, a fashion and brand promotion with photography student from Armagh, Northern Ireland, was presented with the New Media award.

The judges said they chose the 21-year-old for her ‘interactive and impressive app that had innovative 360 digital thinking to create a localised app with globalised potential’.

She said: “I am amazed and so pleased to have won this award. I was just happy to be shortlisted as I was up against great student work from other universities. I’ve put so much work into my final year and now I feel like it’s been rewarded.”

Other highlights included Chloe Gamble’s bright primary coloured collection, with exaggerated shapes and textures.

Lisa Jackson’s wolf motif collection featured icy tones of blue and grey faux fur.

The androgynous looks of Kirsty Richardson and Bing Hong showcased the strong gender fluid collections from the university, with strong patterns and bold monochrome detailing.

Other highlights included Alice Potter’s water inspired collection, with see through materials and tear drop cut out pattern capes.

Finally, Amelia Robertson’s new twist on outdoor dressing and Megan Callery’s customised denim collections stole the show with their new take on traditional catwalk collections.

Additionally, University of Central Lancashire have their own stand displaying a range of students inspiring work, giving visitors the opportunity to speak to them about their fashion course offering.

And Angie’s course leader Sally Neale said: “It is wonderful to see Angie’s hard work, talent and commitment recognised through this international award. We are all supremely proud of Angie’s success at this prestigious event – our students are pitching themselves against 50 other universities so winning is a huge accolade. We encourage everyone to come and view the work first hand for themselves at our degree shows where they will really get a flavour for what our course is about and be able to see Angie’s exciting and award winning project.”