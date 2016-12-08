The Avenham to Zara of Preston

Ever wondered what would make the A-Z of Preston? One Preston illustrator has brought iconic city sights to life through the alphabet for a new series.

Dave Robinson, the designer behind the colourful prints will be using funds from the sales of the collection to help fundraise for Preston youngster Rory Curzon-Smith who has complex sensory, neurological and mobility issues.

The A-Z of Preston

Dave, from Lea in Preston, said: “I’m born and bred in Preston but ‘Z’ was a bit more difficult to find but I have world champion bowler Zara Glover to thank – who knew Preston was the home of one of the world’s leading ten-pin bowlers!”

Historic places, monuments, and people all appear in the ‘A-Z of Preston. Dave added the key task was ensuring the elements could be portrayed through the letter form.

“Coming up with the ideas was the hardest part and it was nice to do the extra research after that I was out taking photos for some inspiration and then it took a couple of days to draw them up. I’m so used to working for a brief for a client it was nice to push the boundaries and do something a bit different for myself.

“Since last Sunday we have sold over 100 prints – I have even sent some out to Prestonians living in Australia, Canada and Los Angeles.”

Dave's Ashton Park illustration

The prints are available framed or unframed and the park illustrations are available as postcards.

The park prints, A4 size, are £10 each unframed or £20 framed.

An A3 A-Z of Preston print is £12 unframed and £22 framed.

Postcard sized set of the parks is £15.

Avenham Park in print

Order via Dave’s website www.daverob.co.uk or call on 01772735406

www.facebook.com/Daverob-design-278831518907465/