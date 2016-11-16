Shock closure for popular labour club

A SOCIAL club which once made headlines around the world has closed.

Greenlands New Labour Club in Chatburn Road, Preston, made the announcement on Facebook and Ribbleton’s councillors say it will be greatly missed by the area.

The club shot to infamy in 2011 when footage emerged of children as young as eight cage fighting at the venue, prompting front pages in the Evening Post and across the globe.

But now the venue has called time at the bar for the last time.

A statement from the owner Mick Varey on the club’s Facebook page said: “It is with regret that we have to announce that as of today the Greenlands club will cease to operate for the foreseeable future.

“I would like to thank the customers, staff and friends and sports teams of the club for all their custom and hard work over the last 12 years. We will truly miss you all.

“Any functions booked will be contacted over the next few days, we are very sorry for the inconvenience.”

Ribbleton councillor Brian Rollo said: “It is always busy and as far as I know everything was business as usual on Sunday night. So it was a huge shock to a lot of people when they made the announcement.

“No-one really knows what’s happened but it will be missed by a lot of people.”

Fellow councillor for the area, Nick Pomfret, said: “It’s a very well-established club in the community and lots of events take place there. It’s been around since the ‘50s I’d say and it will definitely be missed.”

Many hoped this wasn’t the end and posted messages of support on Facebook.

Andy Cottam wrote: “I do hope that any problems the club is having can be sorted out sooner rather than later it will be a shame to see another good Preston club gone.”

Michael James Gray also posted: “Going to be gutted it’s closing.”