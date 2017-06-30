What happened to Liverpool FC legend’s plans to open a football academy in Preston?

What was happening?

Liverpool Football Club legend Jamie Carragher had high hopes to open a football academy in Preston. In 2015, the Jamie Carragher Football Academy applied to Preston Council to convert a storage unit owned by The Rhodi Group on Mercer Street in the Ribbleton area of Preston into a 3G sports pitch and gym. The Academy, which already has several bases across the world, specialises in an education programme for 16-19 year olds who wish to combine progression in football, either playing or coaching, with the dynamic area of physical education, sports coaching and sports development.

What’s happened to the application?

Proposals for the football academy went before Preston Council and were approved with conditions in March 2016.

Why didn’t the plans go ahead?

After the approval, James Olsen, director of Jamie Carragher Football Academy, said bosses at The Rhodi Group changed their mind on the plans.

He said: “I think they wanted to do something else and told us they no longer wanted to go ahead with our plans.” The Rhodi Group were contacted for comment but did not provide one.

What happened next?

Since then, Flip Out Trampoline Parks have moved into the unit. The planning permission granted during the football academy application meant no new application needed to be submitted for the park to move in, Preston Council said.

What next for the football academy?

Director, James said: “We’re now looking at other locations in Preston as we still think the city would be a great place for the academy.”