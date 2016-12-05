Readers hit back at plans to reduce traffic

A plan to solve Preston’s traffic problems has sparked a huge reaction from our readers.

Lancashire County Council told the LEP that four major traffic projects would help solve the city’s congestion but many of you have your doubts.

The Broughton Bypass, The Preston Western Distributor, plans for the Penwortham Bypass and the HS2 could all be in place in the next few years

But many think the problem is much simpler than is being made out.

“Funny how people are quick to blame the rush of traffic and spend billions on roads to try to combat congestion instead of concentrating on the actual problem - traffic light programming,” Gigsy Roycroft posted on the LEP website. “Firstly, release standing traffic. Do the math, major queues at traffic lights are not the cause of a single red/green cycle because they have increased an integer by not letting enough traffic through. Main road traffic lights are far too red happy and act as a barrier to released traffic before it.”

Online poster, Safeashouses felt the same and posted: “Very poor phasing of traffic lights is the main cause of misery on Preston’s roads. Fulwood to Penwortham is always a soul destroying journey, even when the roads are quiet. Just inept management. No two sets of lights are ever on green together. Constant stop-start.”

It came as a new report stated congestion throughout the city forced workers to sit in traffic jams for more than 82 hours a year, potentially costing employers up to £3.8m.

It also said Preston is the 25th most congested place in the UK, according to research conducted by TomTom.

And County councillor David Borrow, deputy leader of Lancashire County Council said: “For a number of years it has been clear to anyone who lives and works in the area that Preston has a transport network that has increasingly come to struggle with these growing demands.

“That is why we are currently carrying out a huge programme of work to add more road capacity where it is needed.”

But others felt the road layouts weren’t entirely to blame for the traffic.

Realworldbloke, posted on the LEP website to say: “Too many cars on the road, too many cars with only one person inside. And public transport is a part solution to the problem. Why add to the congestion by even thinking about joining it? Drivers, you reap what you sow! Sympathy? You don’t deserve it.”