Preston man charged with human trafficking

A Preston man has been charged with human trafficking after being arrested at the airport.

Robert Florin Dragnea, 27, who is a Romanian national living in the Preston area, was arrested at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, on Wednesday.

He has been charged under Section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act relating to alleged incidents at a Merseyside hotel between January 1 and September 20, 2017.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before South Sefton Magistrates court today.

Merseyside Police has specialist officers who deal with issues around human trafficking and modern day slavery.

Anyone affected by these issues or who has any information can call officers on 0151 777 4079.