Preston fake cold caller warning issued

Police have tonight issued a warning about a fake cold caller in the Sharoe Green area of Preston.

The woman has been reported for knocking on doors pretending to have picked a friend up from hospital and has run out of petrol.

PC Chris Banks, from Preston Rural Police said: “Please do not give this person money it is a con and she was charged with similar offences last year.

“She has recently targeted several properties in the Sharoe Green area. The same female has targeted the rural areas previously. The most recent incident a male was with her in a white Audi.”

PC Banks said anyone with more information should contact Broughton Station on 01772 863390.