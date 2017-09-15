Inside Preston’s old Odeon cinema

Abandoned farm houses, tractor graveyards, and derelict cinema houses...these are just three of the locations a Lancashire urban explorer is giving the public an insight in to through his expeditions.

Steven Buck, from Leyland, has been exploring various abandoned locations for the past decade, but has only recently started to document his exploits.

One of Steven’s most recent adventures was at Preston’s old Odeon cinema on Church Street, which has stood empty for over two decades since the cinema closed in 1992.

The video, documenting the exploits of Steven and three others at the run-down cinema, takes viewers throughout various areas of the building, including multiple auditoriums, entrance hall, and projectionist booths.

The 28-year-old said: “A lot of places we go to are trashed but the cinema was in really good condition.

“A lot of people have memories of this place. We wanted to create something for people who can’t get out and do what we are doing.”

Preston's city centre Odeon in its heyday

Steven entered the building though an open window, as he’s committed to not forcing entry into anywhere he wants to explore.

The welder by trade said: “We don’t give the locations of the remote buildings away to avoid them getting trashed. These places are still people’s property.”

In 2010, the cinema - which opened in 1928 as the New Victoria Theatre - was the subject of a failed attempt to find a new use for the building.