Gourmet hotdog and doughnut restaurant announces where it will open in Preston

A new gourmet hot dog and doughnut restaurant has announced where it will open up in Preston city centre.

Dogs ‘N’ Doughnuts will open in its home on the terrace above Review Bar in Preston Guild Hall.

Complete with a retractable roof as well as being a gin and sports bar, Review bar manager Tunde Olaleye says he’s looking forward to launching the restaurant to the city.

He said: “We are very excited to introduce Dogs ‘N’ Doughnuts to Review. There’s nothing in the city quite like this yet and we have been working for some time behind the scenes on perfecting our menu.

“The terrace is the perfect place for our new restaurant and I am looking forward to the launch.”

And the new menu officially launches on April 21 with a competition winners getting a taster in the next few days.

Paul Carlton, head chef at Preston Guild Hall said: “This is a menu I am very proud of, it is simple, yet provides a wide variety of choice to the customer.”