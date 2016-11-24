PNE fans vote to outlaw Blackpool-esque tangerine at Deepdale

Brexit, Trump and now for the vote that really matters.

Preston North End lead sponsor, 888sport, has today revealed that the club’s fans will have the power to remove the betting firm’s Blackpool-esque tangerine branding from Deepdale by casting their vote on the club’s website.

The proposed colour change was kicked into action after several complaints from the Preston faithful, with fans taking to social media, claiming the brand’s tangerine logo bares too close a resemblance to fierce rivals Blackpool.

The club’s lead sponsor has taken the feedback on board and has vowed to remove all tangerine branding from within the stadium, replacing their traditional colours with black and white throughout the ground. That is, if the fan poll hosted on the club website reaches 1,000 votes in favour of the change.

Itai Pazner, Senior Vice President and Head of B2C at 888 Holdings said, “As lead sponsor of Preston North End, we want to outline our commitment to the fans. Changing brand colours is never an easy decision, but following comments online from the Preston North End faithful and their feelings towards our Blackpool-esque tangerine, we thought it was time to act and make the necessary changes at Deepdale.

“We are giving power back to the supporters with our #FansFirst vote and hopefully the changes at Deepdale spur on the fans and team for a successful campaign.”

888 sport's tangerine branding at Deepdale

To vote click here