Next stage in modernising Playhouse

A campaign has been launched to raise £50,000 for the next stage in modernising Preston’s oldest theatre.

Trustees have already overseen the redevelopment of Preston Playhouses’ entry area earlier this year, and now want to turn their attentions to the main foyer and box office.

The main foyer area of Preston Playhouse, which trustees are looking to renovate

Alex Tagg, chairman of the fund-raising committee said: “The main foyer is dated and we need to bring it into the 21st century, making it more practical and user friendly both to patrons and other users.”

The key areas to be tackled at the building in Market Street West include repairing and insulating the walls and ceiling, rewiring and installing new lightingand recarpeting.

There are also intentions to install a new box office desk, incorporating computer ticketing facilities.

To raise enough money to meet their goal, the fund raising committee are preparing grant applications and planning a number of fundraising shows over the next year.

They include:

- Celebration of Youth, part of the Preston Arts Festival, from 7.30pm on Friday

- Variety show Startime Spectacular from 7.30pm on Thurdsay, October 20.

All redecoration will be done to match with the work completed in the entrance areas.

Mr Tagg added: “Both patrons and all other users of the theatre have been greatly impressed by the appearance and practical improvements achieved by the completion of the first phase.

“Many older users have commented on the benefit to them of better lighting, steps and handrails.”

The work included widening a staircase and installing more handrails, lowering ceilings, enlarging and refurnishing the kitchen, improving lighting and insulating the areas.

The first phase cost £63,000 and was made possible by a grant of £30,000 from the Lancashire Environmental Fund together with a similar amount raised by the theatre and its volunteers.