More black marks for Preston's shared spaces

Oil spills are defacing an offshoot of Preston’s shared space scheme just weeks after it was unveiled.

Thousands of pounds were spent on refurbishing Cannon Street, with natural stone replacing the old road and pavements.

Oil stains on the newly resurfaced Cannon Street

But already traders say the surface is looking shabby and stained with oil from leaking vehicles, many of which have no right to be there.

“It’s a real mess and it was only re-opened a few weeks ago,” said antique dealer Brian Beck. It’s such a shame because it looked so good when it was finished. But there are oil stains all over the place.

“Cars are using the road as a race track and a rat run. Leaky vans are delivering and some people are leaving their cars here to go shopping.”

Cannon Street was given a makeover to blend in with the Fishergate shared space project which cost Lancahsire County Council £3.4m. The road, which branches off the main shopping thoroughfare, was closed to traffic for 10 weeks to allow workmen to relay the surface.

It is only 3 months since Cannon Street reopened

One regular user took the photograph on the right saying: “The newly paved area is covered in diesel stains already and how any trader who puts tables and chairs out can expect to make a living is beyond me. It’s meant to be access only.”

Brian Beck added: “It’s crazy down there and no-one seems to be getting booked.”

Daniel Herbert, highways group manager at LCC, said: “We’re disappointed that drivers have been parking on Cannon St. This road is access only for vehicles to load and unload.

“We’re currently finalising the process to restart parking enforcement following these improvements which should stop this from happening in the future.”