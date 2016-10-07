Leyland Road blocked after road crash

A Preston road is blocked after a road crash this morning.

Leyland Road between Lostock Hall and Lower Penwortham is closed in both directions, according to Lancashire Police after an incident at around 7.35am.

The crash involved a white ford transit fan and a blue ford fiesta.

Police say all three people in the crash are concious and breathing.

Drivers at the scene say cars are being turned round when approaching the area and that several police cars and ambulance vehicles are on the scene.

Police also say the reovery process has started.