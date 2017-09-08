Knock back for city wrestling

Plans to broadcast Preston’s flagship wrestling company on national TV have been body-slammed after broadcasters opted against a deal

Preston City Wrestling (PCW) had been hopeful of bringing their company to FreeSports, a new channel that will be broadcasting an array of sports free of charge.

PCW wrestlers entertained crowds on the Flag Market last month

Instead, FreeSports have signed a deal with 5 Star Wrestling, bringing its weekly shows to TV throughout 2018.

PCW had previously announced an agreement with the free-to-air channel for their Fright Night Show to be broadcast on Friday October 27.

PCW said on social media: “Unfortunately after months of FreeSports pursuing PCW for the channel & many assurances, we regret to inform all the FreeSports deal is off.

“Best of luck to 5 Star Wrestling on FreeSports as we can only promise what we at PCW can deliver and not a 30-date packed out arena tour.”

A spokesman for FreeSports said: “Preston City Wrestling made an announcement last Tuesday highlighting an agreement with our company to show their events in the UK.

“We are afraid that while initial discussions did take place regards covering an event in October there has been a misunderstanding and there is no agreement in place to cover their events.

“To be clear, FreeSports will not be airing PCW’s event in October.

“We have been hinting on social media that we plan to make an announcement with a British promotion to broadcast wrestling to thousands of fans live every week on FreeSports.

“The promotion will be our exclusive UK Wrestling supplier which rules out covering any PCW events.”

Addressing what has been clear disappointment in PCW’s fan base, the company tweeted: “Your support means the world to us.”

They added: “We sincerely apologise to all fans who did want to see us on FreeSports.”

PCW are now showing their Fright Night Show through internet steaming channel Powerbomb. A PCW spokesman said: “What is FreeSports loss is Powerbomb’s gain.”

Preston City Wrestling recently put on a free event on the Flag Market to celebrate their sixth birthday, wowing the crowds through their series of jaw-dropping bouts.

PCW founder Steven Fludder then said: “These free events are a great way to spread the word about wrestling. It’s great family fun. People may have seen it on TV, but here you can come down and get really close to the action.”