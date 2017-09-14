Guild Hall turns pink for glittering charity ball

The organiser of a glittering charity ball whose wife lost her brave fight against breast cancer is hoping guests will be in the pink as they raise thousands of pounds for the fight against the disease.

The Black, White and Pink Ball at Preston Guild Hall on the evening of September 16 is being held to support Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s largest breast cancer charity.

Guests are being urged to add a splash of pink to their usual black tie attire and support the charity’s fundraising, campaigning and educational work.

Jonathan Tinning, a Preston-based businessman who runs his own HR consultancy, is behind the event and is urging companies across the county to come together to support the event.

His wife Joanne lost her seven year fight against breast cancer in 2005 at the age of 37.

He said: “Since then and because I can’t do the Race for Life I’ve taken part in various charity events to raise money for breast cancer research.

“Cancer has affected so many people and families personally. We’ve all been touched in some way or another.

“Breast Cancer Now is a great cause to support and people can do so while also having a great time. This is going to be our biggest and best ball ever.

“We’re putting together a great evening of live entertainment but the most important thing is the fundraising aspect, helping to save lives and changing people’s futures.”

Jonathan is looking for local companies to step forward, book tables and donate raffle prizes, auction items and consider one of the many sponsorship packages on offer.

He said: “Businesses and individuals can sponsor anything from the table decorations to the DJ and band, or they can give something for our 450 gift bags that we are handing out on the evening.”

The ball will include a three-course meal as well as entertainment, live music, the auction and raffle. The ticket price is £450 for a table of 10. Jonathan is hoping 300-450 people will attend on the night.

For more information contact Jonathan on 07866 496936, or email him at jonathan@jstconsultinggroup.co.uk

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. Every year it causes the deaths of around 11,500 women and 80 men.