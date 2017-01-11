Spate of burglaries reported around Preston

A resident says he wants to raise awareness of overnight burglaries after a raft of houses were targeted last night.

Phil Griffiths, from Ploughman’s Court in Grimsargh, had a his garage broken into and a failed attempt on his house and now police are reporting several burglaries overnight.

An orange Diamondback mountain bike like this one was stolen in Grimsargh

Preston Police posted on Facebook: “There have been a number of burglaries in the Grimsargh area of Preston overnight.

“If any one has seen anything suspicious overnight please ring 101 and quote log number LC-20170111-0165”

And Phil said: “I woke up this morning and the cats were inside which I thought was strange. I started to make the milk for the kids and I noticed the curtains in the conservatory had moved.

“The doors had been forced but they hadn’t managed to open it and then I saw the garage door was wide open and I knew immediately what had happened.

“They stole a very distinctive orange diamondback mountain bike as well as golf clubs, a leafblower, tools, some of the children’s things and a few other bits.”

And now Phil, who lives with his wife and two children, is urging anyone in the area to make sure they lock up their valuables.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a burglary overnight at around 8.15am this morning on Ploughman’s Court in Grimsargh.

“The garage had been broken into and a mountain bike stolen as well as some other items.

“Anyone with any information should call police on 101.”