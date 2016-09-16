Further delays for commuters as road works pushed back again

Another delay has hit commuters in the north of Preston with ongoing roadworks being delayed for a second time.

The sewage works on Lightfoot Lane in Fulwood were due to be finished at the end of August but are now due to be completed on Sunday, says Charles Church (Persimmon Homes).

A sign at the works, near Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club, says the work would be finished “approximately three weeks from August 8” but on September 8, the company said road users would have to wait another eight days for completion.

Commuters set for eight more days of traffic delays

The latest delay means the work will be finished more than three weeks late.

Temporary traffic lights involved in the work have caused lengthy tailbacks in both directions, especially early in the morning and the early evening when hundreds of workers pass through the area.

The company said “ground conditions” were the reason for the first delay, but have not given an explanation for the latest push back.

Persimmon Homes’ Lancashire technical director Kevin Farrington said: “The completion of the work on Lightfoot Lane is now expected to be complete by Sunday 18th September. Our team are working over the weekend to ensure that there will be no further disruption for those travelling along Lightfoot Lane on Monday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank residents for their patience during this time.”