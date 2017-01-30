Fresh start planned for historic city pub

One of Preston’s oldest pubs set to get a new landlord.

The Old Black Bull at the junction of Friargate and Ringway (pictured), has been up for let by brewery Greene King for around two years.

Staff at the pub told the Post they were under the impression new owners had signed the lease and would be moving in once refurbishment had been completed, but Greene King said it was still “actively recruiting”.

Greene King said: “We are making progress and there are a number of interested parties. The pub remains open and trading as usual.”

In its promotional material for the pub, the brewery said an investment was planned at the pub “to make the best of the old features and enhance them with a very sympathetic refurbishment.”

David Morgan, business development manager, said: “ The Old Black Bull is a very good example of a traditional cask driven town centre pub.

“There are 10 hand pulls used regularly for cask, split between great well known brands and local ales provided by SIBA.

“There is a kitchen, so a food offer could be created in time. The plan for the Old Black Bull is to invest in the site this year using our “Local Hero” scheme making it an appealing offer for everyone.”

Latest figures provided for the pub, which is more than 150 years old, show that for 2015/16 it sold 404 barrels of beer, 934 litres of wine and spirits and 3,174 litres of soft drinks.

Beer sales were 15 per cent down on 2013/14 amounts, with wine, spirits and soft drink sales down about 50 per cent each.