Former PNE star in Christmas chart race

Former Preston North End striker Joe Garner is the subject of a bid for Christmas Number 1.

Rangers football fans have launched a last miniute campaign to get The Dave Clark Five’s 1963 single Glad All Over - their new anthem - to the top of the charts.

The song was played out during a match on December 16, when Rangers beat Hamilton 2-1.

Fans chanted the track with the chorus changed from: “I’m feeling... glad all over” to “We’ve got... Joey Garner”.

Glad All Over made it to number one on the iTunes chart and OfficialCharts.com revealed it entered at number 64, then surged 24 places, but fell out of the top 100 yesterday.

Other contenders are Rockabye by Clean Bandit and Just Hold On by Louis Tomlinson.