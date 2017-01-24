Emergency services called to kitchen fire at Preston care home

Crews were called to extinguish a kitchen fire at a care home in Preston early this morning, say fire services.

Two crews from Preston were called to the incident at Abraham House care home on Blackpool Road at around 6.30am.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a smoke filled kitchen and dining room.

The residents had been moved to a safe room, say fire services.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Two fire engines from Preston attended a kitchen fire in a property on Blackpool Road.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire, and they were at the scene for just over 20 minutes."

There were no injuries reported.